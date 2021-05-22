CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $12,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,151 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 58,097 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its position in CVS Health by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 58,909 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.13% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.81. 8,361,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,499,768. The stock has a market cap of $118.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $90.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.07.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Truist lifted their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.82.

In other news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $1,410,107.76. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $9,414,334.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,469 shares in the company, valued at $9,414,334. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 707,743 shares of company stock worth $54,520,885. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.