CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock Position Increased by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,853 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $392,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,226,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 707,743 shares of company stock valued at $54,520,885 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.74 on Friday, reaching $89.81. The company had a trading volume of 8,361,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,259,880. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $90.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.82.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

