Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €65.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Danone (EPA:BN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €60.23 ($70.86).

BN stock opened at €60.53 ($71.21) on Tuesday. Danone has a 12 month low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 12 month high of €72.13 ($84.86). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €58.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of €55.67.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

