Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Stock Price Up 5.1% After Insider Buying Activity

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) shares rose 5.1% during trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $69.98 and last traded at $68.98. Approximately 28,503 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,521,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.66.

Specifically, EVP Jos Vervoort sold 14,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $953,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,109 shares in the company, valued at $3,345,796.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles L. Adair purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,046.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DAR shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.18.

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.06.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 281.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 79,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,829,000 after acquiring an additional 58,467 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 128.2% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,251,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,076,000 after acquiring an additional 703,064 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 362,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,646,000 after acquiring an additional 150,880 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 181,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,470,000 after acquiring an additional 11,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile (NYSE:DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

