Dassault Aviation (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Trading Down 0.3%

Dassault Aviation SA (OTCMKTS:DUAVF)’s stock price fell 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1,161.03 and last traded at $1,161.03. 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,165.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DUAVF. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Dassault Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Dassault Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Dassault Aviation currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,142.68 and a 200-day moving average of $1,088.16.

Dassault Aviation

Dassault Aviation SA engages in the aeronautical business in France, and internationally. The company designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems. It offers Rafale, a twin-jet fighter aircraft to operate an aircraft carrier and a shore base; nEUROn, an unmanned combat air vehicle; Falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions; and Mirage 2000 aircraft, as well as medium altitude long endurance remotely piloted aircraft systems.

