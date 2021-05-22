DATA (DTA) Trading 8.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded up 90.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. One DATA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DATA has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. DATA has a total market cap of $13.50 million and $19.86 million worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00062904 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003193 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00018659 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.58 or 0.00880666 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00089552 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC.

About DATA

DTA is a coin. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 coins. The official website for DATA is data.eco. The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data. The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

DATA Coin Trading

