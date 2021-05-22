Datamine FLUX Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,591.00 (FLUX)

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 16% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 22nd. Datamine FLUX has a market cap of $313,130.59 and approximately $1,591.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datamine FLUX coin can currently be bought for $0.52 or 0.00001378 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Datamine FLUX has traded 38.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Datamine FLUX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00059421 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.70 or 0.00403172 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.23 or 0.00193351 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003826 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $322.05 or 0.00850282 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Datamine FLUX Coin Profile

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 600,001 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork.

Datamine FLUX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine FLUX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine FLUX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datamine FLUX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datamine FLUX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine FLUX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.