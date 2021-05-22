DAV Coin (DAV) Market Capitalization Hits $2.17 Million

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. In the last week, DAV Coin has traded 30.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. DAV Coin has a market cap of $2.17 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAV Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.80 or 0.00458661 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00053765 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,632.15 or 1.00468736 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00032884 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00006711 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00009544 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.66 or 0.00092533 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00010946 BTC.

DAV Coin Coin Profile

DAV Coin (CRYPTO:DAV) is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. The official message board for DAV Coin is medium.com/davnetwork. DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin. DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network. The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

DAV Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAV Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAV Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

