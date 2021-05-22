DCC plc (LON:DCC) Insider Buys £215,075 in Stock

DCC plc (LON:DCC) insider Mark Breuer purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 6,145 ($80.28) per share, with a total value of £215,075 ($280,996.86).

Shares of DCC stock opened at GBX 6,280 ($82.05) on Friday. DCC plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,943 ($64.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 7,204 ($94.12). The stock has a market cap of £6.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6,267.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5,864.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.66.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a GBX 107.85 ($1.41) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from DCC’s previous dividend of $51.95. DCC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.50%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DCC. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,864 ($89.68) price target on shares of DCC in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,864 ($89.68) price objective on shares of DCC in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on DCC from GBX 7,450 ($97.33) to GBX 7,000 ($91.46) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on DCC from GBX 7,572 ($98.93) to GBX 7,763 ($101.42) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,305.86 ($95.45).

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

