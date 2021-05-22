Decibel Cannabis (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Shares Up 0.1%

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF)’s stock price shot up 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. 30,110 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 127,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.11.

Decibel Cannabis Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DBCCF)

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc engages the cultivation, processing, production, and retail sale of cannabis products in Canada. It offers cannabis flower under the Qwest and Qwest Reserve brands; and cannabis pre-rolls under the Blendcraft by Qwest brand. The company is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing of various cannabis derivative products.

