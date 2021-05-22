Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) PT Raised to $447.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its target price upped by research analysts at BTIG Research from $420.00 to $447.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.13% from the company’s current price.

DECK has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $388.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $369.53.

NYSE:DECK opened at $335.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. Deckers Outdoor has a 52 week low of $170.00 and a 52 week high of $353.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $337.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.86.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $561.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.41 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to purchase up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.60, for a total transaction of $167,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,429,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $502,760 over the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth $37,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth $37,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth $43,000. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

