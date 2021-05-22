DeepBrain Chain (DBC) Price Tops $0.0166

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. One DeepBrain Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0166 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepBrain Chain has a market cap of $53.11 million and approximately $3.84 million worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00060625 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $151.71 or 0.00396321 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00063247 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003265 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00018696 BTC.

DeepBrain Chain Coin Profile

DBC is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 coins. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepBrain Chain’s official website is www.deepbrainchain.org. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

Buying and Selling DeepBrain Chain

