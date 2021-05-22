Deeper Network One Day Volume Reaches $1.82 Million (DPR)

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. During the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded 35.9% lower against the dollar. Deeper Network has a market capitalization of $45.49 million and $1.82 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Deeper Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00061458 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.55 or 0.00394314 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.28 or 0.00194547 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003878 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $331.63 or 0.00868623 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Deeper Network Coin Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,168,082 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network.

Deeper Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deeper Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Deeper Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

