Dennis Degner Sells 41,680 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Stock

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) COO Dennis Degner sold 41,680 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $583,936.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,737.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:RRC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.08. 5,249,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,669,897. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -1.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Range Resources Co. has a one year low of $5.08 and a one year high of $14.49.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 125.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Range Resources’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Range Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Range Resources in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.11.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Range Resources in the first quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Range Resources by 172.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the first quarter worth about $63,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

