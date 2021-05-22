Desjardins Begins Coverage on Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:LRTNF)

Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

LRTNF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Pi Financial began coverage on shares of Pure Gold Mining in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Pure Gold Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.70.

LRTNF traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.35. 251,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,800. Pure Gold Mining has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $2.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.58.

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,700 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

