Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) a €18.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on G. Barclays set a €16.50 ($19.41) target price on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €20.90 ($24.59) target price on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €16.86 ($19.84).

Assicurazioni Generali has a 12-month low of €13.65 ($16.06) and a 12-month high of €16.48 ($19.39).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

