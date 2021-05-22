Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their sell rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on the stock.

GSK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,890 ($24.69) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,543.80 ($20.17).

Shares of LON GSK opened at GBX 1,355 ($17.70) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £68.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,333.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,337.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.79. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52-week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,693.60 ($22.13).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.77%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Urs Rohner bought 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,340 ($17.51) per share, for a total transaction of £8,428.60 ($11,012.02). Also, insider Emma Walmsley sold 32,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,211 ($15.82), for a total value of £391,710.06 ($511,771.70). Insiders purchased 648 shares of company stock valued at $867,889 in the last quarter.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

