Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) to “Buy”

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

UBS has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

NYSE:UBS opened at $15.87 on Wednesday. UBS Group has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $16.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $58.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.03.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 17.34%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UBS Group will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth about $8,441,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,246,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 556.5% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 96,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 81,800 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 398,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 53,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 21,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

