Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €24.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DTE has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €21.69 ($25.52).

Shares of Deutsche Telekom stock traded up €0.16 ($0.19) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €17.17 ($20.20). 10,933,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €16.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of €15.49. Deutsche Telekom has a twelve month low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a twelve month high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

