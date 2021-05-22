Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

DVN has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Devon Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Devon Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Devon Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.75 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.64.

Shares of DVN stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,636,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,919,610. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.35. The company has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.96, a PEG ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. Devon Energy has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.88%.

In other news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $622,646,138.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 153.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,539 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 101,365 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,121 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,762 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 9,046 shares during the period. Finally, Nepsis Inc. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 862,790 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,641,000 after buying an additional 426,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

