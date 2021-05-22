DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock Position Decreased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp cut its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,392 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in DexCom were worth $3,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,752 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 149,357 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,220,000 after acquiring an additional 9,027 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 33,888 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,529,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,333 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $342.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $375.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $366.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.00. The firm has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $305.63 and a one year high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.67 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. On average, research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. DexCom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.94.

In other news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.83, for a total transaction of $207,915.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Quentin S. Blackford sold 6,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.22, for a total value of $2,357,689.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,852 shares of company stock valued at $14,011,865 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.