Dialight (LON:DIA) Earns Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Dialight (LON:DIA) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on the stock.

Shares of LON:DIA opened at GBX 312 ($4.08) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 280.73 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 262.37. The company has a market cap of £101.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.84. Dialight has a 12 month low of GBX 228 ($2.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 346.84 ($4.53).

Dialight Company Profile

Dialight plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for use in hazardous and industrial applications in North America, EMEA, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Lighting, and Signals & Components. It offers high and low bays, and high outputs; conveyor, flood, street, area, and flood lights; LED linear fixtures, such as low profile/top conduit linear, stainless steel linear, glass reinforced polyester linear, battery backup linear, and end-to-end linear; and wall packs/bulkheads, and related battery backup products.

