Diamond 24-Hour Volume Reaches $36,553.00 (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 22nd. During the last week, Diamond has traded down 15.5% against the dollar. One Diamond coin can now be bought for $2.42 or 0.00006345 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Diamond has a market cap of $8.73 million and $36,553.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Diamond alerts:

KARMA (KARMA) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002480 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000112 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00075164 BTC.

Diamond Coin Profile

Diamond (DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,598,897 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.