DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $91.00 price objective on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.26% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of DICK’S Sporting have outpaced the industry in the past three months on solid fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 results, wherein the top and bottom lines beat estimates and improved year over year. However, COVID-19-related costs, including extra compensation and safety expenses, remain woes. These costs partly offset gross margin growth in the fiscal fourth quarter, which included $23 million of COVID-related costs. Moreover, management envisions COVID-related costs to the tune of $30 million for the first half of fiscal 2021. Nevertheless, favorable customer demand, a solid product portfolio, strength in the online platform and enhanced omni-channel capabilities are key drivers. The company notes that the strong momentum in core categories has continued in fiscal 2021. Also, its store expansion initiatives bode well.”

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.86.

NYSE DKS opened at $83.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $30.43 and a 12 month high of $91.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.96.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William J. Colombo sold 15,080 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,131,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 255,585 shares in the company, valued at $19,168,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 11,671 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $873,924.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,336,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,343 shares of company stock worth $4,500,878 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth about $2,185,000. QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 538.9% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 40,250 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 33,950 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,774,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,085,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DICK’S Sporting Goods (DKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.