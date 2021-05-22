DIGG Price Hits $23,957.83 (DIGG)

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded down 20.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 22nd. DIGG has a market capitalization of $19.61 million and approximately $16,900.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DIGG coin can currently be purchased for about $23,957.83 or 0.62706163 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, DIGG has traded down 45.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00061398 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.67 or 0.00368191 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.79 or 0.00193145 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003847 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $335.70 or 0.00878659 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DIGG Profile

DIGG’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 818 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO.

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

Buying and Selling DIGG

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIGG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DIGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

