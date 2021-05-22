DigitalNote Price Down 32.1% This Week (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 22nd. DigitalNote has a market capitalization of $20.37 million and $126,203.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalNote coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DigitalNote has traded 32.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $234.53 or 0.00620970 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000333 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DigitalNote Profile

XDN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,042,418,540 coins and its circulating supply is 4,895,244,600 coins. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz.

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

