Digiwage (WAGE) Achieves Market Cap of $59,547.20

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 22nd. Over the last week, Digiwage has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. One Digiwage coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Digiwage has a market capitalization of $59,547.20 and $5.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Digiwage Profile

Digiwage (WAGE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Digiwage is coin.digiwage.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Digiwage

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digiwage should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digiwage using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

