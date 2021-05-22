Digix Gold Token (DGX) Price Reaches $62.10

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 22nd. One Digix Gold Token coin can now be purchased for about $62.10 or 0.00160578 BTC on popular exchanges. Digix Gold Token has a market cap of $4.64 million and approximately $96,036.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Digix Gold Token has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00066336 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003684 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00017690 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $358.36 or 0.00926658 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.74 or 0.00092422 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Digix Gold Token Coin Profile

Digix Gold Token (CRYPTO:DGX) is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 78,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,674 coins. Digix Gold Token’s official website is digix.global. Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal. The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

Buying and Selling Digix Gold Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using US dollars.

