Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 7,086 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,283,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,086 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.08% of Silgan worth $84,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Silgan by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 25,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Silgan in the 4th quarter valued at $36,498,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Silgan by 859.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 29,853 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Silgan during the fourth quarter worth $1,362,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan during the fourth quarter valued at $354,000. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silgan stock opened at $43.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.84. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $30.68 and a one year high of $44.55.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 29.13%. Silgan’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

In other news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $205,001.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 30.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Silgan in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Silgan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.88.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

