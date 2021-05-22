Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,596,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,743 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $83,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in DISH Network in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DISH Network in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in DISH Network by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in DISH Network by 541.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in DISH Network in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISH opened at $44.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.22. DISH Network Co. has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $47.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DISH shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of DISH Network from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of DISH Network from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DISH Network from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. DISH Network currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.18.

In other DISH Network news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 13,600 shares of company stock worth $589,044 over the last quarter. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

