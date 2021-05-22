Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $85.73 Million Holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,162,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,938 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $85,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SXT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Sensient Technologies by 1,860.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 743,253 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,830,000 after buying an additional 705,341 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $37,384,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Sensient Technologies by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,971,969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $145,472,000 after purchasing an additional 463,123 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP grew its position in Sensient Technologies by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP now owns 718,858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,030,000 after purchasing an additional 214,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $14,788,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Elaine R. Wedral sold 3,000 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $225,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Essie Whitelaw sold 1,194 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total transaction of $99,460.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of Sensient Technologies stock opened at $86.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 3.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.89. Sensient Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $45.70 and a twelve month high of $87.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.62 and a beta of 0.96.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $359.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.70%.

Sensient Technologies Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

