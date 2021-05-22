Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 25,577 Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,016,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,577 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.01% of Sleep Number worth $83,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 61,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sleep Number in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 2,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total value of $424,117.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total transaction of $3,442,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,574 shares of company stock worth $5,047,853. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNBR stock opened at $100.72 on Friday. Sleep Number Co. has a one year low of $30.43 and a one year high of $151.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.18 and its 200 day moving average is $105.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $568.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.34 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.15%. Sleep Number’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

SNBR has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.20.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

