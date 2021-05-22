Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DIISY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. HSBC cut Direct Line Insurance Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Direct Line Insurance Group currently has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS DIISY traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $16.56. The company had a trading volume of 670 shares, compared to its average volume of 948. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $12.66 and a 52-week high of $18.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.76 and its 200 day moving average is $16.80.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.2069 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.97%.

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

