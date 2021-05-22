Dock (DOCK) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6.77 Million

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. Over the last seven days, Dock has traded down 48.8% against the dollar. One Dock coin can currently be bought for $0.0481 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dock has a market cap of $33.04 million and approximately $6.77 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00063218 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00083630 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00018818 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.58 or 0.00893026 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.28 or 0.00088837 BTC.

Dock Coin Profile

Dock is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 853,639,339 coins and its circulating supply is 686,914,993 coins. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dock’s official message board is blog.dock.io. Dock’s official website is dock.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Buying and Selling Dock

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

