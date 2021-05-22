Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Down 35% Over Last 7 Days

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 22nd. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $45.07 billion and approximately $5.25 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded 35% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000912 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $175.45 or 0.00460650 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006447 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00010974 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000479 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003805 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 129,707,901,212 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

