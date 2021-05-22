Donut Price Down 48% Over Last 7 Days (DONUT)

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 22nd. Donut has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $121,160.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Donut coin can currently be bought for about $0.0104 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Donut has traded down 48% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Donut alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00061458 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.55 or 0.00394314 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.28 or 0.00194547 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003878 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $331.63 or 0.00868623 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Donut Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader.

Buying and Selling Donut

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Donut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Donut using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Donut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Donut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.