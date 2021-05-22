DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Insider Keith Yandell Sells 11,712 Shares of Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) insider Keith Yandell sold 11,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $1,600,679.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Keith Yandell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 9th, Keith Yandell sold 162,587 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $21,136,310.00.

DASH stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.57. 3,250,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,352,481. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.15. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.13 and a 1-year high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.92). The business had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.88 million. As a group, analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on DoorDash from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Evercore ISI began coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on DoorDash from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. purchased a new position in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at $8,989,465,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new position in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at $7,426,893,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 81.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,920,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899,900 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 24.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,568,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,768 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 5.8% in the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,258,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,027,000 after purchasing an additional 507,479 shares during the period.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

