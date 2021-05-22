DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) was upgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on DASH. Truist raised shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities raised shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.72.

Shares of DASH traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $137.57. 3,250,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,352,481. DoorDash has a 52 week low of $110.13 and a 52 week high of $256.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.15.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $970.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DoorDash will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 64,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.70, for a total transaction of $8,764,930.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 162,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $21,136,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,576,870 shares of company stock valued at $1,135,297,280.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in DoorDash by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 14,795 shares in the last quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. grew its position in DoorDash by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 1,083,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,042,000 after purchasing an additional 185,942 shares in the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. grew its position in DoorDash by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 1,096,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,758,000 after purchasing an additional 237,800 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in DoorDash by 197.9% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,723,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in DoorDash in the 1st quarter worth about $970,000.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

