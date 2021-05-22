Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$16.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DIR.UN. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.75 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bankshares set a C$15.00 target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.25.

Get Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst alerts:

Shares of DIR.UN stock opened at C$13.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.59 billion and a PE ratio of 9.40. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$9.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.38.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Company Profile

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.