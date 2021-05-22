DREP [old] (DREP) Price Hits $1.96 on Exchanges

DREP [old] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 22nd. One DREP [old] coin can now be purchased for $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC on major exchanges. DREP [old] has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion and $27.57 million worth of DREP [old] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DREP [old] has traded down 31.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00064661 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003591 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00017091 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $347.82 or 0.00908509 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.03 or 0.00091507 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,908.59 or 0.07597333 BTC.

About DREP [old]

DREP is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2019. DREP [old]’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP [old]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep.

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling DREP [old]

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP [old] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DREP [old] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DREP [old] using one of the exchanges listed above.

