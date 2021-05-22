Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DBX. TheStreet lowered shares of Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

DBX traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $26.72. 5,675,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,280,269. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 140.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. Dropbox has a twelve month low of $17.66 and a twelve month high of $28.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $511.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.17 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 15.02%. Dropbox’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dropbox will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. purchased 100,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.59 per share, with a total value of $2,459,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $36,517.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,027 shares of company stock worth $1,327,190 over the last three months. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in Dropbox by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 31,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Dropbox by 27,777.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,050,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,973,000 after buying an additional 4,035,482 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Dropbox by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,526,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,011,000 after buying an additional 872,389 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Dropbox by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 482,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,864,000 after buying an additional 259,340 shares during the period. 62.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

