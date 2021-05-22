Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) by 122.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,134 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.18% of Duck Creek Technologies worth $10,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accenture plc bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,090,091,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,039,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,116 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 736,800.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,520,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519,859 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,390,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,486,000 after buying an additional 847,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chubb Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,146,000. 29.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.27.

In related news, Director Charles E. Moran sold 40,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $2,089,063.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 149,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,761,989.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Biert Eugene Jr. Van sold 101,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $5,310,269.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 514,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,796,525.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 301,798 shares of company stock valued at $14,304,220. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DCT opened at $39.08 on Friday. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.91 and a twelve month high of $59.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -355.27.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $62.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.23 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Duck Creek Technologies Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

