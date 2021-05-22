Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Director E Marie Mckee Sells 3,583 Shares of Stock

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Director E Marie Mckee sold 3,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $362,277.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:DUK traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.86. 4,136,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,390,726. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $77.58 and a 1 year high of $108.00.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.28%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 166.0% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DUK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.73.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.