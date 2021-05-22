DXdao (DXD) Price Tops $241.73

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded down 15.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 22nd. DXdao has a market cap of $11.92 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DXdao has traded 40% lower against the US dollar. One DXdao coin can now be bought for $241.73 or 0.00643218 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.32 or 0.00107291 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001974 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004438 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About DXdao

DXD is a coin. Its launch date was May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. The official message board for DXdao is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15. DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. DXdao’s official website is dxdao.eth.link.

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

