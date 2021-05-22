DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $26.94

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.94 and traded as high as $31.30. DXP Enterprises shares last traded at $30.94, with a volume of 54,504 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DXPE shares. TheStreet raised shares of DXP Enterprises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $594.26 million, a PE ratio of -22.10 and a beta of 2.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. DXP Enterprises had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $245.62 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DXP Enterprises news, VP Kent Nee Hung Yee sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $84,562.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,056 shares in the company, valued at $801,222. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in DXP Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 2,634.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:DXPE)

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

