Eagle Capital Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.22. Eagle Capital Growth Fund shares last traded at $9.22, with a volume of 1,160 shares.

In related news, CEO Luke E. Sims sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $43,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 305,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,665,015.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF)

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sims Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index.

