Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires New Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 16,444 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,133 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,022,082.82. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,610.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 144,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $9,823,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,317,374.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 619,133 shares of company stock worth $41,302,363 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APH. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.27.

Shares of APH opened at $66.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.99. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.60 and a fifty-two week high of $69.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 15.51%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

