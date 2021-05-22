Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires New Shares in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 65,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xerox during the 1st quarter valued at $328,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in Xerox by 4.8% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 175,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,263,000 after buying an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in Xerox by 79.3% during the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 156,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,798,000 after buying an additional 69,200 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Xerox by 3.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,196 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Xerox during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Xerox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut Xerox from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Xerox from $13.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Xerox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Xerox presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of XRX stock opened at $23.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.64. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $26.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.38 and a 200 day moving average of $23.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Xerox’s payout ratio is 28.17%.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

