Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $1.49 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 125.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,852 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 66,498.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500,350 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $2,455,494,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Netflix by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,674,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,853 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in Netflix by 694.6% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 976,801 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $528,186,000 after purchasing an additional 853,876 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Netflix by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,391,603,000 after purchasing an additional 710,474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $593.82.

NFLX stock opened at $497.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.77 billion, a PE ratio of 80.30, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $397.86 and a twelve month high of $593.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $519.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $519.41.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

