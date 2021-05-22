Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New $929,000 Investment in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 26,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $929,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WY. FMR LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,165 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 92,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,959 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at $3,548,000. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

In related news, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 129,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $5,192,622.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Nancy S. Loewe acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.56 per share, with a total value of $385,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,537.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,479 shares of company stock valued at $9,238,449 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WY stock opened at $37.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.10. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $19.28 and a 52 week high of $41.68. The company has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a PE ratio of 90.34 and a beta of 1.96.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 174.36%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.